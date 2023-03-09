Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly hug and kiss as the rumoured couple gets spotted together

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the new rumoured couple in town. And now, the duo was spotted hugging and (maybe) kissing, leading to further speculations.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted sharing a hug

If a report by TMZ is to be believed, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed together on March 7, at Sushi Part, West Hollywood, California. The duo went out for a meal along with a bunch of other friends. The rumoured lovebirds were seen walking along the balcony of the restaurant. They were also spotted exiting the restaurant together.

As per the media portal, as Bad Bunny accompanied Kendall to her car waiting below, they shared a hug. Her hands were reportedly wrapped around his neck, and while their lips were not visible in the frame, their body language reportedly suggested that Kendall and Bad Bunny kissed.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was seen dressed casually as he donned a black bomber jacket, a pair of khaki pants, and a baseball cap. On the other hand, Kendall was seen more cosily dressed in a black turtleneck, which she styled with a pair of black pants and a long trench coat.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating rumours

The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old rapper were first linked together romantically last month, after they were reportedly seen making out in a club. They also went on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, as per reports.

In the photos from February, Bad Bunny was spotted leaving the restaurant after Kendall and the Biebers. Moreover, although they were together, the Puerto Rican rapper left the place through a separate exit.

After the spotting, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that the rumoured couple is enjoying each other’s company and keeping things flirty.

