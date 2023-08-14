"God's Plan!" Kendall Jenner gets cuddly and kisses Bad Bunny right beside Kim Kardashian at Drake's concert

Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny were caught in a rare public display of affection (PDA) at a recent Drake concert, sparking both excitement and mixed reactions on the internet. The duo, who have been keeping their relationship low-key since speculation arose in February, surprised fans with their chemistry during the event at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Kendall and Bad Bunny PDA steals the spotlight

Reality star, Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny were seen engaging in a rare public display of affection at a star-studded Drake concert on Sunday night. Witnesses exclusively revealed to Page Six that the duo was "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them," adding an element of surprise to the evening.

The affectionate moments didn't escape the eyes of onlookers, and a TikTok user managed to capture a video capturing the pair's cozy interactions. The video showcased Jenner and Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sharing intimate whispers and touches in their VIP seats, surrounded by the pulsating beats of the concert.

Fans reaction

Social media was abuzz with reactions to this unexpected PDA. While some fans couldn't help but gush over the couple's adorable display of affection, others were taken by surprise, with one fan jokingly exclaiming that the footage "ruined [their] night." This unexpected public moment certainly stirred a mix of emotions among their fans and followers.

A TikTok user noted, "They genuinely look so in love," while another gushed about the pair's undeniable cuteness. Despite the divided opinions, one thing is clear: the unexpected PDA stirred quite the buzz.

A private love story unfolds

Kendall Jenner, known for her discretion in previous relationships, followed a similar path with her romance with NBA player Devin Booker. As for Bad Bunny, he shared in a June interview with Rolling Stone that he is committed to living life on his terms, regardless of the spotlight.

While fans are intrigued by the blossoming romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, it's evident that the couple values their privacy above all.

