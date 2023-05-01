Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted at Tyler the Creator concert; Model can't stop laughing as they leave

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a date night at Tyler the Creator’s concert in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (Instagram Account)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted on a date

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying a date night together. The couple attended Tyler the Creator’s concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 26-year-old model and 29-year-model have been spotted on multiple occasions in public, and their PDA-packed dates are all things heart. As the two rushed to leave the venue in Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Chiron, Kendall couldn't stop laughing at something her beau said as she sat in the passenger seat.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend a concert

Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen leaving Tyler the Creator’s concert on Wednesday at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.  The model dressed casually in black yoga pants, a grey hoodie and paired it with a black baseball cap. While the singer wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and white Adidas sneakers. The couple was spotted leaving the venue as they rushed to hop into Bad Bunny’s $3 million white Bugatti Chiron. Kendall looked like she could not stop laughing while sitting in the passenger seat as they drove off. This date comes two weeks after the couple was spotted being affectionate at Coachella.

Kendall and Bad Bunny at Coachella

Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen enjoying music performances at the music festival in Indio, Calif. They kept close while the performances went on. The singer was photographed while talking to the model. Bad Bunny wore a mask that covered the lower half of his face. Kendall wore a white tank top and black jeans, which she paired with black boots. They walked around the festival together. 

Later Kendall was seen in the audience when Bad Bunny was up on stage performing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed to be enjoying herself as she was spotted grooving to the music. Kendall wore a denim mini skirt, leather jacket, and cowboy boots that night. Jenner got heavily trolled for her dance moves as a video of her dancing to Bad Bunny’s song landed online. 

An insider told People in February that Kendall finds Bad Bunny charming. They said, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys that she has dated in the past. He is very charming.” The couple was first linked together when they were seen leaving the same restaurant through different exits in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Kendall made it to the headlines when the trailer of The Kardashians, season 3,  was released. 

