Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: Take a look at their relationship timeline

Did Kendall finally find someone who would bow down to her and give her the ring? As love seems to be in the air for Kendall Jenner, her relationship with Bad Bunny has been evolving into a new phase.

In the month of February 2023, speculations started emerging that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were dating, which took over the media and the internet. In only one week, the Grammy-winning rapper and model allegedly had intimate romantic time at a Los Angeles private club and went on double dates with her best friends Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, who are claimed to be Jenner's close friends.

Kendall and Bad Bunny's past relationship to start with:

In the fall of 2022, Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker parted ways, and she now appears receptive to dating.

Gabriela Berlingeri, a singer and jewellery designer, and Bad Bunny have been romantically associated since 2017, but the two are said to have broken up this year.

Here is a comprehensive timeline of all the events, speculations, and sources so far in the Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny debacle, since they are starting to take on a life of their own.

February 2023

In February 2023, through a known source, DeuxMoi stated that Bad Bunny and a person matching Kendall Jenner's description were having their personal time in a Los Angeles nightclub.

When the anonymous gossip monger eventually verified that it was Kendall Jenner: "I have witnesses who were there who saw Kendall Jenner enter the club, therefore I'm revealing it was she and Bad Bunny," the host said.

February 18, 2023

Bad Bunny and Jenner are seen leaving the same restaurant from different entrances. The model and rapper were reportedly out with Justin and Hailey Bieber at Wally's in Beverly Hills, according to a TMZ report.

February 20, 2023

It's been reported from the source that Bad Bunny and Kendall "are spending time together."

As has been reported, Bad Bunny recently purchased a home and relocated to LA. Which does spark strong love bonding between the two lovebirds.

March 8, 2023

On March 7, 2023, Jenner and Bad Bunny were captured cuddling after leaving Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park.

The couple can be seen keeping their distance as they leave the restaurant in pictures that were obtained by TMZ. However, they embrace and kiss each other as Jenner waits outside her car. The couple reportedly had dinner with a group that included Jenner's sister, Kylie having already met the family? It sounds like something might be seriously wrong.

March 29, 2023

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Jenner and Bad Bunner were "openly kissing" and "being very passionate" at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles.

