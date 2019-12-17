Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons spark romance rumours again

Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons are sparking romance rumours, Read on to know more.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have fuelled reconciliation rumours after the model was spotted catching the 23-year-old basketball player in action during a game on December 13. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was captured by a fan. Shortly after the video went viral, her fans started speculating that the former couple is back together. In 2018, the two had called it quits after few months of dating.

Earlier this week, a source informed E Online that lately, the reality star (24) has been traveling back and forth to meet Ben in Philadelphia. The insider revealed that last week, while she was in New York, Kendall went down to Philadelphia to see her rumoured boyfriend and then flew back to Manhattan the next morning for a work commitment. Later the same day, she again took a flight to Philly and attended Ben’s game. The source also asserted that the couple is trying to keep things under the radar for now.

Last year, shortly after breaking up with the basketball player, Kendall was again spotted hanging out with Ben and attending a couple of his games. After keeping the relationship secret for a while, in February 2019, the model confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been dating the athlete. Later, the same year, a source revealed that the two had split. “It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together," the source had said.

Read More