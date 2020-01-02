Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons REUNITE for New Year's Eve party; Deets Inside

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons reunited for New Year's Eve party. Read on to know more.

Adding more fuel to reconciliation rumoures, former lovers Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spent New Year’s Eve together. The 24-year-old model was spotted entering a rooftop restraint in Philadelphia and was accompanied by the NBA player. Kendall was dressed to party in a mini shirt dress while Simmons wore an all-black ensemble, TMZ reported. The two had called it quits after few months of dating in 2018, and have been spotted hanging out together quite frequently for a while now.

On December 13, Kendall was spotted catching the 23-year-old basketball player in action during a game. A video of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia was captured by a fan. Shortly after the video went viral, her fans started speculating that the former couple is back together. Earlier this week, a source informed E Online that lately, the reality star has been traveling back and forth to meet Ben in Philadelphia.

The insider revealed that earlier in December, while she was in New York, Kendall went down to Philadelphia to see her rumoured boyfriend and then flew back to Manhattan the next morning for a work commitment. Later the same day, she again took a flight to Philly and attended Ben’s game. The source also asserted that the couple is trying to keep things under the radar for now.

Last year, shortly after breaking up with the basketball player, Kendall was again spotted hanging out with Ben and attending a couple of his games. After keeping the relationship secret for a while, in February 2019, the model confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been dating the athlete. However, shortly after the confession, a source revealed that the two had split.

Credits :TMZInstagram YouTube

