Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker amicably parted ways to 'focus on themselves'?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after two years of dating. The couple who made their relationship official on Instagram over last Valentine's Day have reportedly parted ways but still, remain amicable and supportive of each other amid the same. According to US Weekly, the reason for the duo's breakup seems to be their future goals.

A source informed US Weekly that Kendall and Devin gave a serious thought to their relationship and where it's headed during Jenner's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding along with Travis Barker. The source stated that Kendall and Devin have decided to remain friendly and added they want to "figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be."

The source further also informed that during their time apart, the two want to "take this time to focus on themselves." In the meantime, Kendall's mom Kris Jenner was recently seen asking the model to think about having a baby during the recent episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall on the other hand spoke about her opinion about starting a family now and said, "I don’t know if I’m ready yet. I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now."

Jenner and Booker had been going strong since the past two years and in May last year, the couple also sparked engagement rumours after the model pranked her sisters regarding the same and later confirmed that it was fake news.

