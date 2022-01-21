Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong and in a 'great space' after celebrating New Year together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently ringed in New Year's eve together and it looks like the couple continues to remain strong after celebrating their one year anniversary last June. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the couple is in a "great space." Kendall and Devin's social media usage has also shown that they are serious about each other.

According to the ET source, "Kendall and Devin are in a really great space. They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It's serious for sure. They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that."

It has been maintained that the Kardashian-Jenner family has also been impressed by Booker and are happy for Kendall. The source informed that the family loves Booker and find him super talented. They think Devin is just the kind of guy that Kendall needs.

While Kendall and Devin are otherwise an extremely private couple, the duo has shared some intimate moments on Instagram when it comes to their birthday and anniversary posts. Recently, the couple also took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," wrote Booker as a caption for a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a stone fireplace.

Kendall also previously spoke about her relationship with Devin on Jimmy Fallon's show. She revealed how her niece Stormi Webster has a huge crush on Booker.

