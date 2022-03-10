Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are in 'no rush' to tie the knot anytime soon; Here's why

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship has been going strong and the duo has also begun to speak more publicly about the same than before. While it was previously revealed that Kendall wouldn't introduce her boyfriends on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she had a rule of bringing them into the limelight only if they have been together for over a year, it seems Booker has a good chance of appearing in the new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kendall and Devin started dating in 2020 and celebrated their official anniversary last June. The model and the NBA player had taken to Instagram to share photos from their first-anniversary celebration and following the same have also spoken about their relationship in interviews.

While several fans had been wondering if Jenner and Booker will soon decide to take their relationship to the next level, it seems an engagement is not on the cards anytime soon for the duo. As reported by an E! source, the couple is in "no rush" to tie the knot. Even though the duo is going strong, the source added, "Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding. She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

There's no denying that the couple is also extremely busy given their demanding careers and at the moment it seems the couple is more than happy to spend time together whenever they can.

In the meantime, Kendall's oldest sister Kourtney recently got engaged to Travis Barker in October last year and is expected to have a lavish wedding soon. Considering how The Kardashians will give a glimpse of all the behind-the-scenes fun from her engagement, fans are also expecting to see some wedding prep in the show which will premiere on April 14.

