Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker call it quits after two years of dating; Reports

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly split after being in a relationship for two years as per Entertainment Tonight. The couple who managed to keep their relationship extremely private in the first year, became more vocal and public about their dating life last year with PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on each other's posts.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source has informed that the reason for Kendall and Devin's breakup is that the two personalities have had discussions about their future and it seems they are not on the same page. Also, another source told ET, that the couple have been broken up since a week and a half after hitting a rough patch. Neither Jenner nor Booker have yet made any statements on their breakup.

While Kendall opened up about her relationship in April during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said how she watches every game that Booker plays and when she's not at the games, she's constantly on the phone following the same whereas, Booker also made a rare statement about being in a good place with Jenner when he told WSJ. Magazine, "I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now."

Recently, Kendall and Devin were spotted in Portofino, Italy at Jenner's sister, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding. The couple began dating in 2020 and made their relationship official on social media on Valentine's Day last year.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner says 'the day is coming for me' as she talks about baby plans on The Kardashians