Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s funny banter about Halloween pumpkins will leave you in splits

It seems like Kendall Jenner's way of carving Halloween pumpkins doesn't sit right with Devin Booker. The basketball player has reacted to the way his girlfriend carves pumpkins with the help of stencils. For the unversed, Kendall posted an Instagram story of her getting prepared to make Halloween pumpkins, and it all starts from there!

Kendall got into the festive mood and posted back to back stories about get into the spirit of the spooky season. In the first picture, Kendall flaunted her behind-the-scenes preparation of carving Halloween pumpkins, and in the next picture, she showed a glimpse of the finely carved pumpkins which look scary and simply amazing! But, that's not what Booker thinks about Kendall's Halloween craft. Taking to Twitter, the basketball star tweeted, "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil."

Check out Kendall's Instagram stories:

Kendall didn't leave matters hanging and confronted her boyfriend with a retweet. "I feel personally attacked," she penned. In the final picture where Kendall showed off her jack-o'-lanterns, she even tagged Booker, but their hilarious banter on Twitter is proof that Booker didn't approve of Kendall's style of approaching Halloween decorations!

Check out Kendall and Devin's banter on Twitter:

i feel personally attacked https://t.co/p8uFlWmIky — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 19, 2021

Many fans have taken to the social media platform to call the couple adorable after witnessing their hilarious tweets. In other news, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan has been in the mood for Halloween off late, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sharing spooky glimpses at their Halloween themed decorations and parties on Instagram. We are definitely looking forward to know what ultimately happens to Kendall's jack-o'-lanterns!

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner gets cosy with boyfriend Devin Booker in a loved up post; SEE PICS