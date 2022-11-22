Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly parted ways last month? All about their 'mutual' split

According to People, it was Kendall and Devin' s "mutual" decision to split and there's no bad blood between them. Following the amicable breakup, the duo may even decide to remain friends as per reports. Back in June, sources had told Page Six that Jenner and Booker felt they were on different pages about where the relationship was heading and it was one of the reasons why they decided to part ways. In August though, Jenner seemingly confirmed they were still together with an Instagram Story where the two were seen enjoying an axe-throwing and zip-lining date.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up again. The duo reportedly split for the second time secretly last month as reported by People. The model and the Phoenix Suns player who began dating in 2020 had previously parted ways in June earlier this year but had seemingly rekindled their romance following the brief break up.

Kendall and Devin's busy schedules

As reported by People, a source revealed details about Kendall and Devin's breakup and said, "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority." Another source also informed the portal about their close bond and said, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

Kendall and Devin's relationship

After first being romantically linked together since 2020, the duo confirmed their relationship in 2021 over Instagram. Kendall later also gave fans a glimpse of their first anniversary celebrations on social media. The model who has been known to keep her romantic low-key and out of the public eye also spoke about Devin on talk shows. Jenner during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon opened up on the NBA player's equation with her family and opened up on his bond with her niece Stormi Webster. She said, "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship" and revealed how her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter has a crush on him.

Previously, Kendall and Devin had also been seen joining the model's BFF Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber on double dates and vacations.