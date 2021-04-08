Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber flaunt their perfect abs as they step out for a pilates session; See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently stepped out for a workout session together and gave us some serious fitness goals with their gym looks.

Kendall Jenner and her BFF Hailey Bieber recently stepped out for an early morning pilates session on Wednesday and were captured looking absolutely gorgeous. The duo was sporting their workout wear and flaunted their perfect abs as they stepped out in West Hollywood. Kendall and Hailey are known to be extremely close and the models often work out together. Jenner especially seems to be someone who often likes to have her workout buddies and was recently also see with Kaia Gerber.

Jenner was reportedly wearing a mask from Kim Kardashian's Skims line, whereas her cream sandals were from Kanye West's Yeezy brand. While Kendall opted for a chocolate brown workout wear, Hailey was seen wearing a black sports bra and tights. The duo were all masked up as they headed out together.

Kendall and Hailey last hung out together at Justin Bieber's album release party last month. Recently, Bieber had also attended a private pilates session with Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Check out Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's pictures here:

The Jenner-Kardashians recently hosted a big Easter bash over the weekend and social media was abuzz with their fun pictures. Kendall became the talk of the town as she was seen wearing the same dress that Selena Gomez wore in her De Una Vez music video. Jenner's similar look to Selena also sparked controversy after Kendall allegedly had shared a tweet that said, "Kendall Jenner pulling off this dress better than anyone else" but later deleted it. Kendall's Easter post was also in the news for her boyfriend Devin Booker leaving a flirty comment on it.

