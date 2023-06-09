Kendall Jenner and rumored BF Bad Bunny step out for lunch date in coordinated casual outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spending more and more time together as their rumored romance continues to gain steam.

Recently, the 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old rapper were spotted together as they stepped out for a brunch date in Beverly Hills. What’s more, the pair was seen wearing coordinated outfits in hues of blue and brown.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted together

In the pictures published by PEOPLE magazine, both Kendall and Bad Bunny can be seen twinning in similar-toned casual outfits. The Kardashians star was seen donning an oversized brown leather jacket over a white muscle top. She paired them with blue denim pants and white sneakers. Kendall kept her hair open and sported a pair of sunglasses on her head.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny’s casual outfit consisted of a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap, and white sneakers.

When Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended the Lakers vs, Golden State Warriors game

The rumored couple’s outing comes almost a month after they were seen attending the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game in similar matching outfits. For the game, Kendall opted for a casual yet chic outfit as she donned a white tank top with a khaki-colored skirt. The supermodel also donned knee-high boots. She kept her hair open and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings and a golden necklace.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny donned a black jacket, which he wore on top of a white tee-shirt. The Puerto Rican rapper also donned a pair of black trousers and a matching black cap. He wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Although neither has confirmed or denied their relationship, a source told PEOPLE last month that Kendall is happy. They also shared that although it is a slow start, they spend almost every day together now.

