Kendall Jenner and sister Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson ignored each other at The Weeknd's concert?

Kendall Jenner recently made an appearance at The Weeknd's concert in California. Also attending the event was her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. Although as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Jenner and Thompson did not acknowledge each other at the event and didn't even have an interaction revealed an eyewitness to the portal.

According to the eyewitness, Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of their two children was spotted at the concert with an all-male entourage and he was seen enjoying the concert from the guest platform on the floor near the stage. Tristan, dressed in all-black attire. As for Kendall, Jenner was accompanied by The Weeknd's rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra.

The eyewitness also revealed that Kendall's group were seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage, while Tristan and his crew were seen standing in the middle of the platform. After the event concluded, Kendall and Tristan also managed to exit the venue from different platforms.

Thompson's recent outing comes after he recently welcomed a baby boy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogacy. The former couple who are already parents to daughter True Thompson have now welcomed a baby boy. Recently, Khloe opened up about the same for the first time and spoke about her parenting experience and said, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts." Kardashian is yet to reveal the name of her baby.

As for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship, the duo broke up following the paternity scandal involving Maralee Nichols recently featured on the first season of The Kardashians which was released in April this year.

