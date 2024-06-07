Kendall Jenner and Sister Kylie Jenner Go Paddleboarding in Spain; See the Video

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have kicked off their vacation in Mallorca, Spain, heading into the weekend with true holiday vibes. In a new clip posted on TikTok, the duo could be seen paddleboarding at a quaint beachside.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner head to Spain, share clips of their adventures

“Sister adventures,” the younger Jenner wrote in the caption of the video. Kendall took the role of the big sister this time and paddled their yacht through the sea while Kylie filmed their adventures. “We’re at the beach now,” the latter says in the video before she shifts the focus to her elder sister, praising her for doing “everything” for her. The clip also featured picturesque scenery- blue water and mountains all around.

Their adventure started earlier this week, and Kendall decided to share some snippets from their vacation. She looked stunning in a sheer lilac dress while posing on a yacht. Kendall captioned the post with "9 pm sunsets 🐙," and in the pictures and videos, she could be seen relaxing on the yacht and playfully running around.

Fans and viewers couldn't get enough of it, with some even comparing it to iconic scenes from the movie Titanic. One commentator mentioned how Kendall's running reminded them of Rose from Titanic. The post received a lot of praise, including a comment from Khloe Kardashian, who said, "I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town," referring to Kendall's sheer dress.

Kendall and Kylie's relationship

Previously, Kendall posted another carousel of clips featuring the sisters in vacation mood, and in one such clip, the two were singing along to Billie Eilish’s L'amour De Ma Vie. Kylie also shared a series of pictures from the vacation- including a selfie of the sisters together.

The two have an exceptionally strong bond, with Kendall admitting on The Kardashians that their relationship has strengthened ever since her little sister became a mother to Stormi and Aire. “I think she grew a lot, I think our relationship grew a lot,” she said on the show, referring to the times when Kylie had Stormi and the positive impact it had on their bond.

