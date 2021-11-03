Kendall Jenner Birthday: When the model QUIZZED ex Harry Styles on which of his songs were about her

Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful models today. Despite starring on the famed reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall managed to keep controversies at bay and rarely hit the headlines when it comes to her love life. Although there's no denying that Jenner has dated some of showbiz's hottest men including heartthrob Harry Styles.

Kendall recently revealed one of the rules she followed while appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and it was to not introduce her boyfriends on the show unless she's dated them for a year. While this rule of Jenner kept us from getting a glimpse of some of her popular romances, we can't thank James Corden enough for coming up with a segment of Spill Your Guts featuring Jenner and her former boyfriend Harry Styles.

The celebrity pair dated briefly between 2013 and 2014 and it was a delight to see them catch up during a hilarious segment where the ex-couple asked each other some cheeky questions that they were forced to answer or choose to eat/drink something disgusting instead.

In one of the sassiest moments during this video, Kendall at one point asked Harry about the songs on his album that were about her. Kendall beamed and said she’d been "dying to know the answer" to the question telling him he had to eat cod sperm if he chose not to answer it.

Watch Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles interaction HERE

A visibly stumped Harry gave one of the best reactions to her question as he facepalmed while cheekily smiling. Contemplating on whether he should answer the question or eat cod sperm, Harry couldn't stop himself from grinning awkwardly at the unexpected moment, while Kendall clearly enjoyed putting him on the spot.

While Harry chose not to answer the question and gulped down a piece of cod sperm instead, it has certainly been one of the most epic TV moments ever to watch the two exes face each other in this fun game. While Harry and Kendall never publicly admitted to having dated each other, it was Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner who confirmed their romance during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

