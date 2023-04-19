Kendall Jenner channels 'mean girl energy' in her new Tiktok with Hailey Beiber and fans are not liking it

Kendal Jenner is facing backlash for yet another Tiktok she posted with Hailey Bieber. This is not the first time the 27-year-old model has been labeled as a mean girl for the videos she posts online.

Mean girls of TikTok

Kendal Jenner seemed to be out at dinner with 5 of her friends; Hailey Bieber, 26, happened to be one of them. The group of friends decided to make a TikTok which they are receiving heavy criticism for. Kendall sported red hair in the video that she paired with a silver strapless dress. The model and her friends were seen lip-syncing to a “catty” TikTok audio.

The audio says, "Are you tired of stalking me? Tired of constantly watching my page from a fake account? Talking about me to all of your friends? And simply just being a f**king weirdo? "Then you need to call a psychiatric ward. Cause b***h; you're obsessed." The Victoria's Secret model captioned the video with a passive-aggressive smiling emoji.

People react to Kendall and Hailey’s TikTok

Critics quickly troll Kendall, Hailey, and their group of friends on Reddit. People started labeling them as mean girls and said they radiated “mean girl energy.” A comment read, "She always has the most confidence when she’s bullying people and being a mean girl. Why isn’t she this confident when she's modeling instead of always looking like a shaky chihuahua?"

"She’s a typical bully. Only ever feels/exudes confidence when she’s making others feel like s**t," another read.

"The 'laugh at you as you walk by their lunch table in high school' energy is off the charts," a third comment read.

Kendall and Hailey’s previous problematic TikTok

The two model friends had previously posted a TikTok while lipsyncing to an audio that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying god’s timing is always right.” Hailey quickly deleted this TikTok because viewers started speculating that it was addressing Selena. The viewers quickly pointed out that the audio was not trending, so using it was international to send a message to someone.

Hailey addressed the incident and wrote, “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

