Kendall Jenner claps back at Instagram user for criticizing her dress worn at BFF Lauren Perez’s wedding

Kendall Jenner has recently fired back at a troll who criticized her for her dress at her best friend Lauren Perez's wedding. Taking to Instagram, as Perez posted a snap of Jenner and her other friends including supermodel Bella Hadid, many social media users commented on Kendall Jenner's dress.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dressed up in her Mônot LBD causing a huge stir on social media. Many of the commenters said that they found the dress "inappropriate" for the wedding. However, many Kendall fans came in support of the dress and fired back at the other commenters who were criticizing the same.

Kendall too didn't hold back from replying to one of those comments which slammed her for her dress. “Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you,” one person commented, adding “#cringe," while addressing the same to the supermodel. Kendall went to their replies to pen, “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too," while thanking her friend for tying the knot with a beach wedding!

You can take a look at Kendall Jenner's dress HERE.

In the photos, it seemed like Kendall and her other friends were enjoying the wedding thoroughly. Perez shared the photos with the caption, "The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!!!" Fans took to the comments section to appreciate Kendall, Bella, their friends along with the bride and the groom.

What are your thoughts about Kendall Jenner's dress and her reply to the Instagram user? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

