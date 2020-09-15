Kendall Jenner CONFESSES she is the ‘stoner’ in the family; Names Kylie Jenner as the most laid back sister

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian spoke with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on their podcast Sibling Rivalry and revealed that Kendall is a “stoner.” Scroll down to read the rest of their confessions.

Kendall Jenner just opened up about smoking marijuana. While making an appearance on the Sibling Rivalry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast, Kendall and her sister Kourtney spoke about the topic. “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” they were asked, to which Kourtney responded, “Kendall.”

“I am a stoner,” Kendall said. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.” Not much else was said about the topic of marijuana. The episode was filmed months ago before lockdowns were set in place.

They were also asked the most laid-back sister, and Kylie was named. “Kylie is very non-judgemental,” Kourtney responded. This revelation comes a few years after Kim Kardashian admitted that she was high on ecstasy during a pivotal life moment. The 38-year-old reality star made some big revelations on the November 25, 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the episode, Kim admitted that she got married while on ecstasy to producer Damon Thomas of The Underdogs in 2000. “I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” she said.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.” Scott Disick asked if she was high on ecstasy while making the sex tape with Ray J. “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time,” she confirmed. “I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don’t get it twisted, I’m always the life of the party,” she added during the episode.

