Kendall Jenner CONGRATULATES boyfriend Devin Booker on his 1st Olympic gold medal win for Basketball

Kendall Jenner has taken to Instagram to congratulate boyfriend Devin Booker on his gold medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Jenner, 25, who is the daughter of Olympic gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner, had posted a screenshot of her boyfriend’s winning moment on her Instagram stories. Devin, along with his USA basketball teammates defeated France to finish off in first place.

The supermodel has always tried to keep her personal life separate from her professional life. Recently, however, Jenner has tried to be more open about her relationship with her boyfriend Devin. In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion interview, via Entertainment Tonight, a fan had asked the supermodel about her choice of dating only basketball players. Revealing that she doesn’t ‘only date basketball players’, Jenner went ahead to confirm that she is ‘not ashamed’ to have a type! “I’m just a genuine basketball fan, so that’s just kind of happened,” Jenner said.

Speaking of being private about her relationships, when the other Kardashians have been open about their boyfriends, Kendall said that it makes her life ‘a lot easier’ and relationships ‘a lot better’ if she remains private about her personal life. She also added about being able to learn from her older sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on how to maintain a private life. “Kylie [Jenner] and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them publicly...I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better [keeping relationships private], to be completely honest,” she added.

Concluding on the thought that she feels her private relationships should be kept private, Kendal said, “I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

