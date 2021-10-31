Kendall Jenner cuddles with boyfriend Devin Booker as she wishes latter on his 25th birthday; See pic

When it comes to their relationship, they're known for maintaining a low profile. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, made sure everyone knew to honor her boyfriend, Devin Booker, on his birthday by posting a few photos to Instagram on Saturday morning. The 25-year-old supermodel snuggled close to her basketball star boyfriend, whom she referred to as her "best friend," as he celebrated his 25th birthday the day before Halloween.

Check out her posts here:

However, in the picture we can see Kendall posing and cuddling with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard in a beautiful photo captioned "happy birthday best friend" with a love emoji. Devin grinned for the camera while conversing with Kendall in another nice practice picture. Interestingly, Kris Jenner also joined in on the birthday celebrations, posting a grid of photographs of the pair and declaring her love for the professional basketball player. As per Daily Mail, Kendall is usually quiet about her relationships, but is said to be 'crazy' about her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, The couple was originally linked in April 2020, and they made their Instagram debut on Valentine's Day. Recently, Kendall previously dazzled in a small bikini while on vacation with Devin. As the pair enjoyed a romantic holiday, she seemed toned and bronzed. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Victoria Secret catwalk model sported a stunning floral bikini in a bright tropical atmosphere.

She also shared a photo of her bed with gorgeous sea views, as well as a photo of her lover Devin laying in the lovely water.

ALSO READ:Kendall Jenner gets cosy with boyfriend Devin Booker in a loved up post; SEE PICS