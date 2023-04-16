Kendall Jenner dances to rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny’s beats at Coachella: Watch VIDEO

Kendall Jenner, the famous American model and television personality, has been making headlines often with both her career choices and personal life. The 818 founder, who split with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in October, last year, has reportedly found love again in famous rapper-singer, Bad Bunny. The rumours regarding Jenner and Bunny's romance have been doing rounds for the last few months. However, the socialite and rapper have not admitted to their romance, yet.

Kendall Jenner dances to Bad Bunny’s beats at Coachella

Interestingly, the rumoured couple is making headlines yet again now, after Kendall Jenner's video from the Coachella venue went viral on social media. In the video, Kendall was spotted at Coachella during her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny's set, on Friday night. Interestingly, the 27-year-old supermodel can be walking with a friend, as they moved closer to the stage, where the rapper-singer was seen performing. Kendall Jenner was seen in a black leather jacket which she teamed up with cowboy boots and a mini skirt, as she danced her way to the venue.

Check out Kendall Jenner's video from Coachella, below:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumoured romance

Even though Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been remaining tight-lipped about their relationship, the couple sparked rumours after they went horseback riding together a few days back. Jenner and Bunny were also seen enjoying a dinner date last week, and are reportedly even spotted as they went clubbing together. However, the rumoured couple reportedly has no plans to speak about their relationship or make it official, so far.

