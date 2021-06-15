  1. Home
Kendall Jenner did not introduce her boyfriends on KUWTK because of THIS rule

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' producer opened up about featuring Kendall and Kylie Jenner's relationships on the show.
Kendall Jenner did not introduce her boyfriends on KUWTK because of a rule
If you have followed Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you probably wondered why none of Kendall Jenner's boyfriends made an appearance on the show. A producer of the show recently opened up about the same and revealed a rule that Jenner followed when it came to introducing her relationships on the show. While we saw everyone's boyfriends from Kylie to other Kardashian sisters, Kendall kept her relationships private.

Talking about the model's rule, producer Farnaz Farjam told The Daily Dish podcast, "Kendall’s always had this rule – she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

While the show recently wrapped up its final season, we wonder if it had continued, Jenner may have introduced her current boyfriend Devin Booker on the show considering the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary together.

Further adding about how Kendall's rule also inspired Kylie to not feature all her relationships on the show, the producer added about the younger Jenner saying, "I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out. But they were at an age … like, if you think about when you’re a young adult coming into adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."

While Kylie and Tyga's relationship was a major part of KUWTK, her relationship with Travis Scott wasn't a part of the show much because of the rapper's hesitance. As per the producer, Travis "didn’t really want to participate."

