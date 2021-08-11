Kendall Jenner, Donatella Versace, Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian & more wish Kylie Jenner on 24th birthday

The makeup mogul and KUWTK star Kylie Jenner recently turned 24 and the Kylie Skins founder marked her day with a very special new makeup drop for her fans. While the 24-year-old entrepreneur was busy devoting all her time to her daughter Stormi and her new makeup launch, the Kardashian Jenner family took to Instagram to wish the mogul on her birthday.

Her mom Kris Jenner was the first to wish the star, she posted a few snaps from Kylie’s childhood and over the years, alongside she wrote: “Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me… thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy.”

Kendall Jenner also took to her IG Stories and wrote “Happy birthday to my baby sister” as she shared snaps of the duo from the Met Gala, at the beach and seemingly one picture from a family function. Sister Kourtney Kardashian also wished the mogul via IG Stories which Kylie respite on her Instagram. Apart from her sisters, so far Kylie has received special wishes from designer Donatella Versace and even her former partner and baby daddy Travis Scott.

Stay tuned to see how Kylie marks her monumental birthday!

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Birthday: When the businesswoman REVEALED how her life 'changed' post daughter Stormi's birth