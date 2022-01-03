Kendall Jenner drops a cute mirror selfie with boyfriend Devin Booker from New Year weekend; SEE PICS

One of the best things about New Year is probably that it kicked off on the weekend. It looks like it was an exciting one for Kendall Jenner as the model ringed in the festivities with her boyfriend Devin Booker. In a new post shared by Jenner, she was seen posing alongside two of her favourites, one her liquor brand and the second, her boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Kendall dropped a mirror selfie that showed her all smiles as she cosied up with boyfriend Devin Booker. The duo went Instagram official last year and have been quite open about their relationship ever since. 2021 was also a special year for Kendall and Devin as they celebrated their first-anniversary last year.

It has been reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family has also given their seal of approval to Kendall and Devin's romance and that the family believes that they have never seen the model this happy with anyone else.

Check out Kendall Jenner's post here:

As for Kendall's new post, the model simply captioned it as "My weekend" as she provided a glimpse of all that happened during the New Year's weekend. The photos shared by Kendall received a lot of love from her fans as well as family. Her sister Kylie who is currently expecting her second child wrote, "ur so cute" on the post. Also, Kourtney Kardashian left a comment on Kendall's post saying, "cute weekend." Although one of the sweetest comments was dropped by her other older sister, Khloe Kardashian who wrote, "I can't wait to be you one day."

