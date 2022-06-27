Kendall Jenner drops a racy sunbathing snap after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently parted ways after two years of dating. Reports suggested that they split after realising that they are not on the same page. While neither Kendall nor Devin made an official statement about their breakup, Jenner seems to be getting ready to move on and focus on herself after her split as suggested by her new post.

Kendall took to Instagram over the weekend and dropped an NSFW photo as she posted a snap of herself sunbathing in the nude. The model dropped a photo dump consisting of her racy click as well as other snaps such as that of her horseriding, a video of a nighttime drive and also some yummy sushi. Jenner simply added a hug emoji in the caption.

The post received a lot of love from Kendall's fans who cheered for the model amid her difficult time post her recent breakup. According to US Weekly, it was Kourtney Kardashian's marriage with Travis Barker in Italy that seemed to put things into perspective for Jenner and Booker who had both attended the wedding.

It was also reported that the duo wish to focus on themselves at the moment and hence will remain supportive of each other and continue their friendship despite splitting up. Kendall and Devin kept the majority of their relationship private although the couple began to give little insights into their relationship last year after completing their first anniversary. Kendall had also once revealed to Jimmy Fallon that her niece Stormi Webster has a huge crush on her boyfriend.

