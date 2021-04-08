Kendall Jenner encourages Selena Gomez dress comparison on Twitter; DELETES it after Selenators call her out

After pulling off the same dress as Selena Gomez on Easter, Kendall Jenner recently replied to a fan saying she pulled it off better. But then deleted her shady tweet after Selenaters called her out.

Like many Kardashian/Jenner fans may have noticed, supermodel and the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan--Kendall Jenner rocked a super fresh Rodarte dress on Easter. While the floral dress may have looked fresh as a daisy, the designer style actually rose to fame earlier in the past year thanks to Selena Gomez. But what started as a coincidental matching moment quickly escalated into something far more dramatic, as fans of both superstars took to social media to debate who wore the look better.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Kendall added fuel to the fire, 25-year-old Jenner even retweeted a fan who remarked, “kendall jenner pulling off this dress better than anyone else,” adding the comment, “had to take it home from set.”

Soon after Kendall replied to the fan tweet, many Selenators wrote to her. One said: “Tragic how kendall felt the need to shade selena, sis is so insecure about being compared to the queen over merely an outfit that she had to desperate tell she looked better? lol that’s so petty!” Added another, “there was no reason to compare kendall and selena over a dress they both looked stunning in… kendall should’ve just sat there and held her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with… she knew good and well what she was doing.”

As soon as fans showed disappointment in Kendall’s response, the model took down her shady tweet. Selena is yet to comment on the brewing scandal.

