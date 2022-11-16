Kendall Jenner enjoys a night out with BFF Hailey Bieber at ex Harry Styles' LA concert

Kendall along with Hailey and Kylie was filmed dancing to Styles' popular tracks such as Daydreaming and Watermelon Sugar. The trio were also joined by Kim Kardashian’s childhood best friend, Allison Statter as per Page Six. For the concert, Kendall was seen sporting a snakeskin print halter-neck top, which she paired with black pants and a shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are friendly exes and the model's recent attendance at his Los Angeles concert certainly proved that. The model was seen enjoying a night out with her sister Kylie Jenner and best friend Hailey Bieber as they danced the night away at the singer's show. Several fan videos showcased Kendall and Kylie having a blast.

Kendall and Harry's history

The model and the One Direction singer began dating in February 2014. While Kendall and Harry hit the headlines with their outings during their romance, the couple's relationship didn't last long and the duo parted ways soon. Although Harry and Kendall had reportedly rekindled their relationship in 2015, during which the duo dated for nearly a year before splitting towards the end of 2015. The former couple has now happily moved on and while Harry is in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, The Kardashians star is dating Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker.

Harry Styles' LA concert mishap

During his Monday night performance, Harry suffered an eye injury after fan videos captured the moment that the singer's eye was hit by what seemed to be skittles that were hurled out by the crowd. Videos from the concert have showcased Styles reacting as the object makes contact with his eye and yet the singer can later be seen continuing to perform while squinting with his eye.

In the meantime, Grammys 2023 nominations have now been announced and Styles managed to grab six major nominations including in the categories of Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his song As It Was. The singer has also bagged an Album of the Year nod for Harry's House. Styles is also competing in the Best Music Video category alongside Taylor Swift, BTS, Adele and Kendrick Lamar.