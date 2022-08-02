Kendall Jenner enjoys throwing axes and ziplining on outdoor date with boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is taking her romance outdoors. On a recent date with her beau Devin Booker, the supermodel took the athletic route as the pair enjoyed throwing axes and zipping through a scenic forest. Jenner took to Instagram to share glimpses of her day together with Booker after rumours of their split started surfacing in the headlines.

On Instagram, Kendall posted videos of her and Devin in a breathtaking forest as she shared their adventurous time together on her account. In her stories, Jenner captured a video of the NBA player throwing axes at a wooden target strapped to a huge tree then the supermodel uploaded a clip of herself screaming while ziplining. Later, Booker posted the same video of himself to his account with a bulls-eye emoji. The adventurous date comes days after Booker apparently confirmed that he and Jenner vacationed together in Hawaii last month.

Last Thursday, Booker delighted fans when he seemed to have confirmed his relationship with Jenner as he posted a snap of himself hiking beside a waterfall. The same sight was featured in Jenner's post among other snaps from her vacation. Kendall and Kylie had both liked Booker's upload which further added a stamp of approval to the theory.

However, in June, rumours spread that the couple had called it quits. According to reports, the couple were focusing on their career but proving the rumours wrong the pair resurfaced and made appearances at Malibu House as well as a friend's wedding. Now, they are not only vacationing together but also sharing moments from their dates online.

