Kendall Jenner Express Feeling 'Hannah Montana-y' For Growing Up In A Spotlight Since 'Young Age'; DEETS

Kendall Jenner recently shared insights into her life growing up in the spotlight and her experiences as a teen model on the Anything Goes podcast. The 28-year-old model told Emma Chamberlain, “It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," but it didn’t involve a secret identity or disguise like the Disney Channel character. Jenner said, "I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift.”

Jenner described how, despite being on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she and her siblings tried to live a normal life. They went to regular school for as long as possible and only switched to homeschooling for their junior and senior years. She shared, “I started home school in 11th and 12th grade, so even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started.”

Jenner emphasized that although her life was unusual, it felt somewhat normal, and she is thankful for that. She expressed in the interview, “We lived as much of a normal life as, I think, was possible, and I’m so grateful for that.”

When the show began in 2007, Kendall was just 10 years old. She mentioned that both she and her younger sister, Kylie, had to take on adult responsibilities "at a really young age." However, Kendall feels grateful for the experience, saying it could have been much worse.

Since starting her modeling career in her early teens, Kendall has acknowledged that she has been very fortunate in the industry. She had a largely positive experience but also faced challenges. Jenner told the outlet, “But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it’s [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would’ve really loved to get.”

She admitted that traveling alone as a teenager for work could be lonely and difficult. Kendall recalled times when she would cry herself to sleep in different cities, feeling isolated from family and friends.

Despite these struggles, Jenner remains appreciative of her journey and the opportunities she has had, recognizing that her challenges are part of a larger, more complex experience.

