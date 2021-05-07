Kendall Jenner expresses how she battles anxiety & hypochondria; Says ‘Sometimes I think my heart’s failing’

Kendall Jenner recently opened up about living with anxiety and hypochondria. Scroll down to see what the model and KUWTK alum had to say.

Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner recently got candid about her struggles with mental health, anxiety and hypochondria. The KUWTK alum also revealed how she deals with these issues. In a candid chat with Vogue, the 25-year-old model, “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.”

Kendall addressed the people who probably think she’s making up these issues. “There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl,” she said.

Kendall then pointed to her head and said, “I still have one of these and that thing up there sometimes doesn’t always, I don’t know, it’s not always happy and it’s not always connecting. I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real life feelings and emotions.”

Another topic that Kendall discussed was how she felt about going back out into the world after a year spent at home during the pandemic. “Before I was really overwhelmed, really overworked. I was always around people and I kind of got really overwhelmed with all of that to the point where I was like, I need to be alone. Now it’s more like, okay, we’ve all been super isolated to the point where I’m almost so used to that that now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I’m used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety,” she said.

