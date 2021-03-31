Kendall Jenner gets death threats as 24 year old man travels across country in attempt to kill her.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order to protect Kendall Jenner from the man named Malik Bowker who was going to make an attempt to gun down the model.

Super model Kendall Jenner moved a court this week and received protection from a man who is reportedly planning to gun her down. According to TMZ's explosive report, the 24-year-old man travelled across the country in the US in an attempt to kill Kendall. The portal obtained court documents which showed that the model moved the court asking for protection from the man. A judge granted a temporary restraining order to protect Kendall from the man named Malik Bowker.

The model revealed to the court that a Los Angeles Police Department detective told her about the man's plan to gun her down. In the legal document, Kendall revealed that the man planned to purchase an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself. As per the documents, Kendall also stated that she had been informed by the cops about the man "being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital's psychiatric ward". However, the cops warned Kendall that he may be released soon.

The incident naturally has caused the model great stress and anxiety, as she stated in the legal document. Kendall already has a massive security team at her home who keep an eye on the expansive property 24/7. While Kendall claims she has never met Malik Bowker, she has revealed in court papers that the event has caused her "severe emotional distress and anxiety."

