Kendall Jenner gets praises for her cowgirl avatar on social media

Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner's cowgirl avatar is being loved by her social media followers a lot.

Kendall recently posted a couple of picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dressed as cowgirl. She posed for selfies with her girl squad.

"Remind us to always dress like cowgirls," Jenner captioned the images.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "Love your look"

"Gorgeous cowgirls," wrote another user.

Before this, Jenner enjoyed her pool day along with her Kardashian family. They took selfies showing off their toned bodies and best bikini looks on social media.

Credits :IANS

