Kendall Jenner gets sued for USD 1.8 million by a brand under claims of breach of contract

Kendall Jenner is facing a USD 1.8 million lawsuit after an Italian brand has sued her alleging breach of contract. While the model's management company denies the claims, it seems Jenner has been sued on account of failing to appear at the second of two planned photoshoots as stated by her contract with the brand. The lawsuit has been filed relating to a photoshoot that was scheduled for March 2020, which eventually got postponed due to COVID-19.

According to E!, Jenner completed her first shoot in July 2019, for which reportedly the model was compensated with USD 1.35 million. After COVID-19 caused a delay with the second shoot, it has been claimed by Liu Jo that both parties had agreed to postpone the shoot to the fall without a confirmed new date though Jenner allegedly stopped responding to the brand which eventually led to her contract termination after the brand claimed the model was in breach of contract.

Although, the company handling Kendall has in their statement mentioned, "This suit is without merit. " As per E!, the statement says, "The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic." Jenner's company also claims that the model has offered to complete her promised commitment to the brand.

As per the lawsuit filed by the brand against Jenner, the model is expected to refund the payments made to her by them from their previous shoot as damages. It has been reported that the amount comes to a whopping USD 1.8 million.

