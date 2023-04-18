Kendall Jenner gets trolled for dancing during Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance rumours were fuelled up once again when the model was spotted dancing to the singer's performance at Coachella 2023. The 27-year-old was seen tapping her feet and singing along during the Puerto Rican rapper’s performance at the celebrity music event on Friday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to be given some room by her party companions to burst out a move when the 29-year-old singer pumped up the audience.

In a Twitter video shared the next morning, the ‘818’ founder was seen dancing around in the crowd and was joined by her pals including her sister Kylie Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber. The video was captioned as "Kendall Jenner was seen dancing during the performance of Bad Bunny at COACHELLA.”

During the event, Kendall wore a denim miniskirt, black cowboy boots, and a matching leather jacket. While the beauty mogul, Kylie, was wearing a long jacket and striking wrap-around shades. The mother of two is also making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet. On the other hand, Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, better known as the musician Bad Bunny, chose a green tank-top, many blingy crosses around his neck as well as a colorful patchwork puffer jacket that he later removed.

Fans reaction to The Kardashian’s dance moves

A section of social media users mocked Kendall for her dance moves during Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance. One person wrote, "NOOOO" and "Dry asf" to begin the shade-throwing session. A second user wrote, "bombastic side eye." Another person commented, "The little spin," followed by several "crying" emojis. A fourth user wrote, "the little spin," followed by several "crying" emojis.

