Kendall Jenner gives hilarious twist to Mean Girls iconic scene as she recreates it in new video; Details inside

Kendall Jenner, the stunning supermodel, is a part of the famous sister squad of the Kardashian and Jenner clan. The supermodel often engages in social media, shares updates on her life, and creates fun TikTok videos. This month, Jenner shared some breathtaking insights from Paris Fashion Week. But what took the world by storm was Jenner’s recent Tik-Tok video. As reported by People, Kendall Jenner recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Mean Girls in a new video.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian tease Kendall Jenner's cucumber chopping skills in American Horror Story's new episode? Find out

Kendall Jenner shared a new TikTok video

There is no upper limit when it comes to Mean Girls allusions. As an example? The 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit was held in Ohio recently, and Kendall Jenner took advantage of the occasion to recreate one of the film's most famous scenes in her own style.

As reported by People , The Kardashians star made reference to the mini-speech given in the movie by someone who turned out not to be a student while appearing to be on the Ohio State University campus and sporting the school's vibrant red pullover hoodie.

Check out the video shared by a fan account, Kendall Jennermx, on Instagram.

Jenner murmured along to the audio in the TikTok from October 10 as it said, "I wish I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we'd eat and be happy." Naturally, this prompts someone to enter the scene in the video, hide behind a tree, pull up his hoodie, and utter the classic phrase, "She doesn't even go here."

Kendall Jenner at a recent event

It's Halloween, and Kendall Jenner is giving. As reported by US Weekly on October 9, Jenner adapted an iconic Addams Family look for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. The tequila seller wore a single-button large blazer without a blouse, giving the lapels a plunging neckline. Jenner finished the look with a slim maxi skirt rather than adding pants or a more conventional knee-length skirt, allowing the toes of her stiletto boots to peek out from under the hem.

Meanwhile, the supermodel attended the event for her brand, 818 drinks.

ALSO READ: 'We've been…': When Harry Styles got awkward during an interview while being questioned about ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner