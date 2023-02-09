Kendall Jenner goes topless days after ex Ben Simmons gets spotted with Eiza González on a date in NYC

Kendall Jenner has yet again taken the internet by storm. The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram space yesterday, posting a slide show of several sensual pictures in videos. Kendall is quite active on social media. Every now and then, she takes to the ‘gram and treats her millions of followers and fans with sneak-peeks into her personal and professional life. These snaps often go viral in no time, as netizens flood her posts with likes and comments. Well, her recent post was no exception!

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram post

Kendall Jenner goes topless in new Instagram post Last night, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos and videos. She raised the temperature as she posed in a black bikini. She clicked a few mirror selfies, while she flaunted her toned body. Kendall left her hair open, while she sported a minimal and nude makeup look. The model was also seen donning a pair of earrings. In one of her videos, Kendall also posed topless, sans her bikini. Sharing the post, she simply captioned it, “gnight”. In no time, it was flooded with thousands of likes and comments from fans, family, and friends. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also left comments under her post. While Kim’s comment read, “Actually perfect”, Kylie wrote, “Perfection”.

Kendall Jenner’s ex Ben Simmons get spotted with Eiza González Kendall’s steamy Instagram post comes just days after her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was spotted with Eiza González in New York City. The rumoured couple was photographed while they were out on a date. As per a new report by Page Six, an insider informed that the duo has been dating for a few months now, but are trying to keep their relationship a secret. Last week, the paparazzi photographed them as they were leaving a high-end Sushi restaurant in Manhattan. Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons called it quits in 2019.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner says 'the day is coming for me' as she talks about baby plans on The Kardashians