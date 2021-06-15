Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber jet off to Mexico for a girls trip; Duo ‘looked happy & relaxed’ in Cabo

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently flew to Cabo, Mexico for a girl’s trip with their friends and an eyewitness recently revealed what the girls got up to over the fun weekend.

Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber who are also real-life BFFs recently took a girl’s trip to Mexico! Over the weekend, the reality TV star and model were spotted at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and an eyewitness from the resort spoke to E! News about the girls’ impromptu trip. "They had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out," the observer shared. "They had a private plunge pool at their room, and they spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room was right on the beach, and they could easily run onto the sand and enjoy the beach if they wanted."

The eyewitness added that Kendall, 25, and Hailey, 24, who both arrived Saturday, June 12 before heading back to L.A. on Monday, June 14, spent plenty of time in bathing suits and generally enjoyed the rest and relaxation. "On Sunday, they chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay," the individual continues. "They laid out in bikinis, and had lunch and drinks served. They jumped off the side of the boat into the water to cool off. They all looked very happy and relaxed. While they were in Cabo, they also had dinner at Flora Farms [restaurant]. They sat outside and had a great time."

Over the weekend, Jenner and Bieber both have been sharing snaps of their getaway on Instagram. The girls were seen heading to dinners, sunbathing, enjoying Kendall’s newly launched tequila brand 818 and much more.

