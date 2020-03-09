Kendall Jenner is happy not having kids as she enjoys a vacay with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe & the kids

Kendall Jenner enjoys her cool aunt phase and says no kids as she vacays with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe and their children.

Kendall Jenner is holidaying with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, and their little children. The American model has been living her best life and enjoys her cool aunt phase. The 24 year old has been treating her Instafam with her gorgeous bikini pictures making us want to pack our bags and head for a vacation right away. Kendall Jenner seems to be enjoying her time with family but hints a big no-no for kids.

In a video shared by her, little kids are seen playing in the pool along with their mums and it is all things cute but Kendall Jenner is happy not having kids and is enjoying her singlehood. However, she often likes to spend time with her sisters' kids. A video shot by Kim Kardashian during the same vacation shows Kendall playing with Kim's youngest child, 9-month-old Psalm West as they sit together by the beach.

Check out the posts:

The pictures from their trip give a perfect sisters day out kind of a vibe as they pose in sassy beach attires and bikinis and get clicked together. Along with Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, the little ones North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick, and Penelope Scotland Disick also seemed to be having a lot of fun playing in the pool and sitting on the beach.

Credits :Instagram

