Kendall Jenner heats up tropical summer with alluring pics; admits dating rumors with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is soaking up the heat andenjoying summer the right way as she relaxes in the sun with pals on a recent tropical holiday. As seen in photographs that were shared back-to-back from her latest vacation on Instagram, the supermodel worked on her tan while lounging on a sandy white beach in a barely-there bikini.

Kendall, who complemented her daring two-piece with a bright red baseball helmet in the first picture, which she dropped on May 11th, The fashion icon added merely a pair of tiny gold hoops earrings and a silver ring with a dark square diamond as accessories. Her effortless glam style featured little makeup and free-flowing beach waves.

Naturally, the 27-year-old sat back with a cool drink. In some of the photos, she was seen with a bottle of her 818 Tequila and a colorful drink.

Kendall’s summer poses as she flaunts her tan lines under a palm tree

As she continues to share her photo gallery from a recent beach break, she uploaded yet another batch of vacation photos on Instagram today. In the fresh photos, the supermodel can be seen standing amid the palm trees and relaxing on the white sand while donning a triangular string bikini top and a snarky set of matching bikini bottoms. The knit two-piece was embellished with amber beads on the strings and two-tone green ruffles all over it.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny vacation together.

Kendall was seen laughing with reported flame Bad Bunny in a TikTok video shared earlier this week by photographer Renell Medrano. The two sat out in the sun at what seemed to be a tropical golf course in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

Kendall and the "Diles" have not publicly discussed the nature of their connection, despite being seen together on multiple occasions in recent months.

Overview of Kendall’s relationship with boyfriend Bad Bunny

The couple initially ignited relationship speculation in February when they were spotted having dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Since then, they have been sighted together on several occasions, including sushi dinner dates, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party, and a ranch for horse riding.

And, despite having spent the majority of her life in the limelight, don't expect Kendall to discuss personal topics important to her heart. "I feel like it's always just worked better for me that way," she stated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021.

