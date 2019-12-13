Kendall Jenner hilariously mocks Kylie Jenner's big lips as she imitates her in latest KUWTK sneak peek

In a sneak peek released by E! of the reality show, the 24-year-old model can be seen imitating Kylie in one of the most hilarious impressions ever.

The Kardashians and Jenner's often make for an entertaining family drama. But supermodel Kendall Jenner just upped her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a sneak peek released by E! of the reality show, the 24-year-old model can be seen imitating Kylie in one of the most hilarious impressions ever. Kendall put on a pink wig and appeared in front of the camera using Kylie Cosmetics.

In the video, Kendall could be seen putting on some lipstick. But that wasn't all, she hilariously trolled Kylie as she put some nude lipstick all over her lips and even her teeth. Jokingly the model says, "I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started. Literally, like, I just overline my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."

Not able to hold her laughter anymore, Kendall then applied a striking red lipstick which covered her entire mouth and her teeth as well. "Oh my god, it feels amazing on my skin," she jokes adding, "It feels so f***ing good." Later in the video, we also get to see the two sisters facetiming each other. KUWTK fans obviously loved this fun little impersonation with one user commenting, "Kendall is so freaking hilarious, with all that lipstick on its like she's 5 yrs old again."

Kylie Jenner recently also took to Instagram to share an adorable video of daughter Stormi Webster gigging with lipstick all over her lips. Check out the post below:

Credits :YouTube

Read More