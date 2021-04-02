Kendall Jenner increases security at her LA home after a man gets arrested for misdemeanour trespassing

Kendall Jenner ramps up security at her LA home following recent incidents of trespassing and death threats.

Kendall Jenner is going through a rather rough time considering after recently filing a restraining order against an individual who issued her death threats, the model in another incident, filed for a restraining order against a man who was accused of trespassing near her home. The court order comes after reportedly as per TMZ, the trespasser tried to get into her pool and even undressed himself. Following this incident, Jenner has now increased the security at her LA home.

Kendall certainly seems to be shocked by these events. As per E!, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a man was arrested on Sunday, March 28 for misdemeanour trespassing at Jenner's home. It has also been reported that the model was at home during this incident. Both the incidents, the trespassing as well as the death threats have led Jenner to up her security.

It has been reported that Kendall now has a huge team on the property. Considering the recent incident was "unsettling" and "scary" Kendall is now making sure to have enough security at all times to avoid such a situation in the future, via E!

Earlier this week, Jenner was informed by LAPD about a 24-year-old man's plan to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself. Kendall was even granted a temporary restraining order against the said person. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't the only one though from the family to go through this. Previously, there has also been a trespassing incident at Kim Kardashian's California home before.

