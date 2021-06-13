Kendall Jenner indulges in social media PDA; Cuddles up with boyfriend Devin Booker in rare photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for almost a year now and it seems the model is happy to flaunt her relationship on social media.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are a private couple and rarely take to social media to flaunt their romance. Although, Jenner seemed to be in a mood to give her fans a peek into her adorable relationship as she took to Instagram to share some rare photos with Devin where the duo was seen posing cutely along with each other. Also, Jenner's beloved dog Haven made an appearance in one of the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kendall shared a series of pictures where she was seen with Booker. One of the snaps saw Jenner and Booker seated on the kitchen platform while the NBA player was petting Haven. In another picture, Kendall was seen cuddling up with Booker on a flight.

The duo seemed to be on a vacation together considering one of the snaps on the model's Instagram story hinted at a gorgeous location with a red sand view.

A source close to Kendall had recently informed People that the model is "very happy" with Booker. Not only that but it was also informed by the source that Devin has already received the approval of the family and stated, "her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."

Kendall and Booker were first linked together last summer. The couple has now been together for a year and it seems things are getting serious between the two. The model is reportedly not shying away from flaunting her relationship anymore as a per source close to her, "For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple."

