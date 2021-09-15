Kendall Jenner jokes about being jealous of THIS niece who has the 'biggest crush' on her BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has eighteen nieces and nephews from her Kardashian-Jenner siblings and according to her latest interaction with Jimmy Fallon, one of them is extremely fond of her boyfriend Devin Booker. During her recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jenner opened up about Devin's equation with her family and particularly with siblings' kids.

Jenner revealed how he "loves them" and particularly spoke about his close bond with sister Kylie Jenner's three-year-old daughter, Stormi. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop—can you guys not?'"

While Kendall already is an aunt to 18 children, she also mentioned that with Kylie expecting her second baby and her brother Burt also expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo, the model will soon be an aunt to 20 kids in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The model opened up about being a "cool" aunt to all her nephews and nieces and also called it a "blessing" that Kylie and Travis Scott are now set to welcome another one.

In the same interview, Kendall also opened up about her relationship with Basketball player Booker who recently won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Revealing how both of them are competitive, Jenner recalled playing a game of water-basketball hoop with him when he took it "too seriously" and ended up bruising her hand during the same. She mentioned how their game left her with a big gash that has now been healed after weeks.

