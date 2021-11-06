Kendall Jenner, Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian wish their 'incredible mommy' Kris Jenner on her 66th birthday

We are currently keeping up with Kris Jenner's birthday wishes from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. After Kylie Jenner, the other sisters have also expressed their gratitude towards their mother on her special day. However, we are yet to witness Kim Kardashian's wish but Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall took to their individual social media platforms to wish their 'incredible mommy' the happiest of birthdays.

Khloé Kardashian penned a long post for mother Kris as well as shared some goofy pictures of her via Instagram stories. "Mommy!!! My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!!" Khloé began as she posted some iconic pictures and videos of Kris, one of which is a throwback picture from Khloé's childhood days! "I have no idea what I would do without you. The thought of it is some thing I can’t even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives," the Kardashian sister penned. Calling her mother "the belle of the ball," Khloé lauded Kris for being the life of the party wherever they go. "Without you our lives would feel aimlessly lonely. You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard," she wrote.

Take a look at Khloé Kardashian's post:

Kourtney too wished her mother in the most heartfelt way ever! The eldest Kardashian sister shared some throwback pictures with her mother and her sister Kim. "Happy Birthday to my icon mommy," Kourtney penned alongside a picture of Kris, Kim and her enjoying at the beach. With another picture, Kourtney goofily told her followers that she washed her own car while posting a snap of her mom and herself standing in front of her old vehicle.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's wishes below:

Kendall Jenner, who just turned 26 didn't forget to wish her mother on her special day. "Happy Birthday legend!" she penned with a picture of her on her mother's lap from her childhood days.

Soon-to-be son-in-law Travis Barker took the opportunity to wish momager, Kris Jenner, on her 66th birthday. "Happy Birthday, @KrisJenner. Love You," he penned.

