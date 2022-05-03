Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are all about the glamour at the Met Gala 2022

It's the elaborate gowns for us. On Monday, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber stunned all at the Met Gala 2022 as the three absolutely gorgeous divas took to the red carpet in their interpretation of the theme, Gilded Glamour. Just days before the event, besties Kendall and Hailey were spotted enjoying their night out in New York City before the Met.

On the biggest night for fashion, the Jenner sisters opted for glamourous gowns as Kendall stepped out on the red carpet in a black ensemble with a sheer top and an intricate ball-gown skirt. Perhaps the most striking part of her look was her eyebrows which the supermodel bleached to perfection, making them almost non-visible. On the other side of the table was Kylie who unlike her sister went with an all-white attire. Her blend of chic and feminine shined through the extravagant stairs of the Met.

Meanwhile, the most exclusively eye-catching part of her outfit was her fishnet veil which was attached to a white baseball cap. Besides, the Jenner sisters, Hailey Bieber also turned heads at the event with her sophisticated white satin gown, embellished with cabaret-style feathers on her sleeve and accompanied by a long train with a thigh-high slit. For her makeup, Hailey kept it pretty simple and went all-nude as she let her dress shine through. This year, the model attended the Met Gala without her husband Justin Bieber who has in the previous years rocked the carpet with her.

Check out Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Met Gala 2022 looks below:

ALSO READ The Kardashians Ep 3 Review: Kim's 'euphoric' SNL debut and Kanye West's heroic cameo take center stage