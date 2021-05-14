Kendall Jenner opens up about having an 'addictive' relationship with social media

Kendall Jenner revealed she isn't proud of her social media habits and even called them "addictive."

Kendall Jenner recently appeared on Vogue's Open Minded series and revealed her toxic relationship with social media and all the difficulties that it comes with. The model while talking about her social media consumption habits, referred to them as being "addictive." Also shedding light on how it affects her anxiety, Kendall mentioned that the amount of negativity that these platforms bring has certainly affected her anxiety more.

Speaking about how unhealthy the negativity can be, Jenner said, "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me." Further adding about not being proud of her social media usage habits, Kendall said, "My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that, but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."

Kendall was seen opening about her woes with social media to Dr. Jorge Partida, the chief of psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. We have to say the model's revelations seemed quite relatable for fans who appreciated how open she is about discussing issues of mental health.

Being a celebrity does come with its own perils and one of them is facing online abuse as well as the critical attention paid towards their every little action. Sharing how internet criticism can really wreck your mind, Jenner added, "something as simple as [people] didn't like what I looked like in that photo. I have moments of feeling like I'm breaking or feeling like I can't take it anymore. Like I can never do anything right."

Previously, Kendall had also gotten candid about her issues with anxiety and also her childhood experiences of dealing with panic attacks in an interview.

