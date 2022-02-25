Kendall Jenner opens up on why she keeps a diary: It’s important to have a space that’s just for you

Kendall Jenner has devised a successful way for improving her mental wellness. On Thursday, the 26-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress was seen on the cover of the latest edition of i-D magazine, where the star discusses how keeping a journal at least once a week has allowed her to reclaim her privacy.

Inside the magazine, the model said that she still suffers from panic episodes, but that she manages them via exercise, meditation, and journaling. The model, who is the Creative Director for FWRD and controls the brand 818 Tequila, posted all of the photographs with her 220 million Instagram followers. However, Kendall admitted still feeling depressed at times. It helps her to write in a diary, she shared. She said as per ET Canada, "Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I’m like, "No one can ever get this."'

'It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness,' Kendall said and further added, "I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, "Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget."'

The Vogue model also said that remaining physically active helps her cope with anxiety. That includes horseback riding, dog walking, and Pilates with friend Hailey Bieber. Interestingly, Jenner also said that she is a 'control freak' who manages her own career after having it managed by others.