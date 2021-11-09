Kendall Jenner pays tribute to victims of Astroworld festival tragedy: I'm still at a loss for words

Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram to express her sorrow at the loss of eight lives at the Astroworld music event. The 26-year-old model sent her sympathies to the families of the victims and everyone affected by the tragedy of Travis Scott's concert.

Check out her post here:

“I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” her IG story read. However, The supermodel also attended Travis Scott's concert with her sister Kylie Jenner and her three-year-old niece Stormi. Her tribute comes only two days after scores of concertgoers were wounded and eight people were killed at the rapper's "Sicko Mode" performance in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5. Mayor Sylvester Turner and local police called the event a "mass casualty incident," and said an investigation is underway, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Astroworld organizers cancelled Saturday's lineup and said that they are collaborating with the police. However, Kylie, Travis, and Kim Kardashian have also conveyed their sympathy to people affected by the events of Friday.

While police examine what caused the deaths, some concertgoers and victims' families have already filed lawsuits against Travis and the organisers, which include ScoreMore, ASM Global, and others. According to one complaint via E! News from attendee Manuel Souza, the occurrence was "predictable and avoidable." However, as per E! News, a spokesperson for ASM Global, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, and NRG Park said in a statement, "Because of pending litigation and ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment."

